Maha: IPS officer questioned for second day in `extortion' case
Mumbai Police on Thursday questioned IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi for the second consecutive day in connection the angadia extortion case. He appeared before Mumbai Police on Wednesday following a courts order.The 2010-batch IPS officer was questioned by a crime branch team between 11am to 5 pm on Thursday, an official said.If required he will be called again for recording his statement, the official added.
