Maha: IPS officer questioned for second day in `extortion' case

Mumbai Police on Thursday questioned IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi for the second consecutive day in connection the angadia extortion case. Accused of trying to extort money from `angadia' or traditional courier firms, Tripathi was suspended and was on the run for the last eight months. He appeared before Mumbai Police on Wednesday following a court's order.

The 2010-batch IPS officer was questioned by a crime branch team between 11am to 5 pm on Thursday, an official said.

If required he will be called again for recording his statement, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)