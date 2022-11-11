Left Menu

Maha: Explosive-like device found under bridge in Raigad neutralised

We are sending the recovered device to a forensic science lab for a detailed investigation, Gharge said.The Raigad Police have launched a probe in connection with the incident and are conducting a search in one kilometre area surrounding the spot to ascertain who were behind it, he said, adding so far FIR was not registered.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2022 09:00 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 09:00 IST
Maha: Explosive-like device found under bridge in Raigad neutralised
  • Country:
  • India

Hours after an explosive-like device was found under a bridge on the Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district, the local police neutralised it early on Friday with the help of the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), an official said.

The apparatus was not connected to any detonator and no explosive was found in it, Raigad Superintendent of Police Somnath Gharge said.

Two bunches of six gelatin sticks each, attached to an electric circuit and a watch were found in the Bhogavati river under a bridge near Pen around 6 pm on Thursday, triggering panic among local residents. Senior officials of the Raigad Police, state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and a BDDS team from Navi Mumbai had reached the spot on being alerted about the recovery of the device, he said.

''In the early hours of Friday, the BDDS team took a device at an isolated location and neutralised it by separating its electric circuit and gelatin sticks connected to it,'' another official said. The operation was over by 2 am, he said. ''We are sending the recovered device to a forensic science lab for a detailed investigation,'' Gharge said.

The Raigad Police have launched a probe in connection with the incident and are conducting a search in one kilometre area surrounding the spot to ascertain who were behind it, he said, adding so far FIR was not registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022