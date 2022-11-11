CPI leader Binoy Viswam writes to PM Modi against diversion of forest area in Nicobar island

CPI MP Binoy Viswam has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing the Union Environment ministry's in-principle clearance to the diversion of forest area covering certain areas of Nicobar Island, saying it would jeopardise the region's ecological balance.

In his letter, Viswam said the nod for the diversion of forest area covering 130.75 sq km in Great Nicobar Island, one of the best-preserved tropical forests in the world with 650 species of flora and 330 species of fauna including endemic species, is condemnable.

''With the government's decision to chop down 8.5 lakh trees, a significant part of this pristine forest will be perished forever. This will damage the ecological balance of the region and the future of these flora and fauna will be in jeopardy.

''The government's justification of compensatory afforestation is ill-advised as the ecological wealth destroyed from this project due to (the) government's indiscriminate need to deforestation cannot be created elsewhere,'' he said.

The Left leader said it was time for the government to stop this practice of treating the environment as a commodity under its ownership and to understand that we were merely its ''possessors''. ''It is our duty to preserve the environment for future generations. The government obsession for the 'Easing of Doing Business’ in this manner will cost the 'Right to Life' guaranteed by Article 21 of our Constitution. The capital city of Delhi holds testament to this sad reality,'' he said.

Viswam also sought to draw the prime minister's attention to the BJP's manifesto for the 2014 General Elections where the saffron party had promised to ''set up fool proof mechanisms for protection and preservation of wildlife'' and ''nurture the environment, institutions, people''. ''India being a country that stood in the forefront for the Paris agreement, has a duty to fulfil our commitment to climate justice. The world should not ask us that whether this is India's gift to the ongoing Cairo Summit on climate action.

''In light of (the) above, I strongly urge you to ensure that the clearance provided is revoked at the earliest in the interest of our environment,'' the Left parliamentarian said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)