Ukrainian forces enter city of Kherson - military intelligence

Updated: 11-11-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 19:16 IST
Ukraine's defence intelligence agency said on Friday Ukrainian units were entering Kherson and that the southern city was coming back under Ukrainian control after being occupied by Russian forces since March.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry made the comment in a statement to any Russian troops that are still in Kherson, telling them to surrender immediately.

The statement was Kyiv's first official confirmation that its forces were in Kherson.

