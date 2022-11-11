Mumtaz Zahra Baloch to be new spokesperson of Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Ministry

Pakistan on Friday announced the appointment of career diplomat Mumtaz Zahra Baloch as the new spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to replace Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, who has been appointed to the country's new envoy to France.

Ambassador Baloch is currently serving as Additional Secretary of Asia & Pacific.

Foreign Office said in a statement that Baloch has previously served as Ambassador of Pakistan to the Republic of Korea (2020-2021), Minister/Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing (2015-2020), Counselor for Political Affairs at the Embassy of Pakistan, Washington DC (2006-2011) and as Second Secretary at the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations, Geneva (1999- 2002).

