Russia withdrew over 30,000 servicemen to eastern bank of the Dnipro river - IFX

Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that more than 30,000 of its servicemen have been withdrawn to the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, Interfax news agency reported. Russia's defence ministry said earlier on Friday it had completed the withdrawal of troops from the western bank of the Dnipro river in Ukraine's southern Kherson region.

