Kerala HC accepts plea against appointment of KTU VC in-charge

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 11-11-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 20:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The Kerala High Court on Friday said the government's plea against the appointment of the Kerala Technical University vice chancellor in-charge will stand and asked the Governor, who is the Chancellor of the universities and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to file their replies before Wednesday.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, while hearing the plea against the appointment said the litigation should not affect the future of the students.

The court said prima facie the government's plea will stand and would examine whether the guidelines required to appoint a vice chancellor.

The counsel for the Chancellor sought more time saying he was newly appointed.

The court also asked the government to appraise it about the qualifications of the vice chancellor candidates suggested by it.

While the advocate general had told the court that the authority to recommend the name of the vice chancellor rests with the state government, the Governor's lawyer stated that even temporary appointments can be made only in accordance with the UGC rules and regulations.

A recent Supreme Court order had quashed the appointment of the vice chancellor of Technological University here for being contrary to UGC regulations.

The Governor later appointed a VC in-charge which was challenged before the court.

