Protest takes place during U.S. President Biden's COP27 speech
Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 21:28 IST
Protesters stood up and held a sign during U.S. President Joe Biden's speech at COP27 on Friday, a Reuters witness in the room where Biden was speaking said.
Biden's speech was not interrupted and security guards approached the group of protesters to remove their sign.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement