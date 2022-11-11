Left Menu

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad arrested over disruption of Marathi film's screening

Awhad was housing minister in the previous Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 23:24 IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad was arrested on Friday here in connection with the disruption of a show of the Marathi film ''Har Har Mahadev'' earlier this week.

Nine of his supporters were also arrested, said a police official.

They were likely to be produced before a magistrate on Saturday, he added.

Awhad, the MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa constituency in Thane city, tweeted that he was summoned to the Vartak Nagar police station in the afternoon and put under arrest.

On November 7, Awhad and his supporters stormed into a multiplex in the city and stopped a show of ''Har Har Mahadev'', alleging that the film distorted the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Some cine-goers were also beaten up when they protested against the forcible stopping of the show, video footage of the incident showed.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Vartak Nagar police station under Indian Penal Code sections 323 (assault) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace). Awhad was housing minister in the previous Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state. As the news of his arrest spread, NCP workers gathered outside the police station in large numbers and shouted slogans against the government.

Tension prevailed in some parts of the city following Awhad's arrest, police said.

