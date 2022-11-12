Countries request U.N. human rights debate on Iran - document
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 12-11-2022 01:53 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 01:53 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
Germany and Iceland submitted a request on Friday to the top U.N. human rights body to hold a special session on the ongoing protests in Iran later this month, a document showed.
The request called for the session "to address the deteriorating human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially with respect to women and children," according to the letter signed by the two countries' ambassadors.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Iceland
- U.N.
- Islamic Republic of Iran
- Iran
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany plans to legalize recreational cannabis for adults
INSIGHT-Germany's Solar Valley could shine again as Europe strives to close energy gap
Germany summoned Iranian ambassador in reciprocal move - foreign ministry
Germany will press China on opening markets, human rights on Scholz trip
WRAPUP 6-Germany says Russia threatens Europe after Putin predicts 'dangerous' decade