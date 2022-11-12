Left Menu

Countries request U.N. human rights debate on Iran - document

Updated: 12-11-2022 01:53 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 01:53 IST
Germany and Iceland submitted a request on Friday to the top U.N. human rights body to hold a special session on the ongoing protests in Iran later this month, a document showed.

The request called for the session "to address the deteriorating human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially with respect to women and children," according to the letter signed by the two countries' ambassadors.

