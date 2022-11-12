Maha: Man kills neighbour’s pet dog for barking at him
A man allegedly shot his neighbours pet dog for barking at him in Maharashtras Beed district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Dharavati Tanda area of Parli taluka on Friday morning, an official said. The accused allegedly shot his neighbour Vikas Bansodes female pet dog after she barked at him, he said.
- Country:
- India
A man allegedly shot his neighbour's pet dog for barking at him in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Dharavati Tanda area of Parli taluka on Friday morning, an official said. The accused allegedly shot his neighbour Vikas Bansode's female pet dog after she barked at him, he said. A staffer at Bansode's beer bar witnessed the shooting and informed him about it, the official said.
Based on a complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 428 (committing mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal) and other relevant provisions, the official said.
No arrest has been made in this regard so far, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Bansode
- Indian
- Vikas Bansode's
- section 428
- Dharavati Tanda
- Parli
ALSO READ
Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter, ousts Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal.
US: Three Indian students die in car mishap in Massachusetts
Chatpata Affair: the mission to popularise authentic Indian chaat and street food around the world
Indian stock indices continue to rally
Indian High Commissioner in Singapore celebrates Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav by planting trees