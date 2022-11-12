Odisha: Elderly man beheaded by nephew on witchcraft suspicion

An elderly tribal man was beheaded allegedly by his nephew on the suspicion that he was practicing witchcraft in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Saturday.

The 30-year-old accused, who was later arrested, suspected that the 60-year-old man was responsible for the death of his father and the ailments of other relatives.

The decapitated body was found in his house in Sarjamdihi village in Khunta area on Friday night, a police officer said.

A murder case was registered and post-mortem examination was conducted on the body, he said.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Dyandeo Khilari visited the spot during the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)