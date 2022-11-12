Maha: Lok Adalat awards Rs 70 lakh compensation to accident victim's family

The National Lok Adalat in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Saturday awarded Rs 70 lakh compensation to the children of a nurse who was killed in an accident.

The settlement was reached between the claimants and Iffco-Tokio Gen. Ins. Co Ltd, the insurer of the car involved in the accident.

The deceased Sangita Shantaram Baswant was a nurse at the primary health centre in Durves in the district and had an income of Rs 60,895.

On November 19, 2020, the woman was riding pillion on a motorcycle when a car dashed the vehicle near Kude village on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway. She sustained injuries in the accident and died. The claim was filed by the woman's husband and her two children, counsel for the claimants D R Rajak said, adding that the husband died earlier this year.

Principal judge at Palghar court A S Pratinidhi presided over the panel before which the claim was settled, the insurance company's legal team Sunny Bhandari and Pradeep Mohan said.

