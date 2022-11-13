Latur: 1,231 cases settled in Lok Adalat

More than 1,200 cases were settled in the National Lok Adalat held in Latur, an official said on Sunday.

It was held on Saturday under Chief District and Sessions Judge Surekha Kosamkar and matters related to accident claims, family court, consumer grievance etc were settled, he said.

''A total of 1,231 cases were settled. The cases were taken up by 40 benches during the Lok Adalat,'' the official added.

