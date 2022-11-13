Latur: 1,231 cases settled in Lok Adalat
PTI | Latur | Updated: 13-11-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 18:34 IST
- Country:
- India
More than 1,200 cases were settled in the National Lok Adalat held in Latur, an official said on Sunday.
It was held on Saturday under Chief District and Sessions Judge Surekha Kosamkar and matters related to accident claims, family court, consumer grievance etc were settled, he said.
''A total of 1,231 cases were settled. The cases were taken up by 40 benches during the Lok Adalat,'' the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Surekha
- Latur
- Chief District
- National Lok Adalat
- Kosamkar
- Sessions
- Lok Adalat
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ekta Diwas: Run for Unity event held in Maha's Latur
Kerala CM accuses Governor of trying to supersede powers of legislature
Latur: Liquor vend busted, ingredients worth Rs 1.7 lakh seized; 6 booked
Like education pattern, make Latur famous for sports as well, says Maha minister
Maha: House-breaking theft gang members nabbed in Latur