UK will keep working to secure consular access for hunger striker - Cleverly
Reuters | London | Updated: 14-11-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 13:08 IST
Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Monday that the government will keep working to secure consular access for Egyptian-British hunger striker Alaa Abd El-Fattah.
His family said last week that they had been informed by prison authorities that medical intervention was taken to maintain his health.
