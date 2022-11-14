Russian and U.S. officials holding talks in Turkey - Kommersant
Russian and U.S. officials are holding talks in the Turkish capital Ankara, the Russian newspaper Kommersant reported on Monday, citing a source.
Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence agency, is reportedly part of Russia's delegation, Kommersant said.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.
