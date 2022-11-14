Businessman held in Haryana in gang rape case in Andamans, brought to Port Blair

A businessman, who was arrested from Haryana in connection with the gang rape of a woman in Port Blair, was on Monday brought here on transit remand, police said.

Sandeep Singh alias Rinku, who was absconding, was apprehended on Sunday night for his alleged involvement in the case, an officer said.

The Andaman and Nicobar Police arrested the Port Blair-based businessman who was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh, he said.

"The police got a tip-off about Sandeep through his bank transactions which he made from Haryana. The Andaman and Nicobar Police alerted its Haryana and Delhi counterparts and managed to arrest him. He was brought here on transit remand on Monday. Before his interrogation, he was taken to GB Panth Hospital for medical check up,'' the officer said.

The police, however, did not give details of the location in Haryana from where the accused was held.

The Andaman and Nicobar Police had on November 2 announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each for Sandeep Singh alias Rinku and suspended Labour Commissioner R L Rishi in connection with the rape of a 21-year-old woman involving Jitendra Narain, the former chief secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

