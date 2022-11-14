Britain sanctions Iranian officials over crackdown on protesters

(Adds details, quote) LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) -

Britain on Monday sanctioned Iranian officials including a government minister over what it called a "violent repression of protests" in the country. The sanctions include Iranian Communications Minister Issa Zarepour and a range of local law enforcement and security officials, the British foreign office said in a statement.

"These sanctions target officials within the Iranian regime who are responsible for heinous human rights violations," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said. "Together with our partners, we have sent a clear message to the Iranian regime - the violent crackdown on protests must stop and freedom of expression must be respected."

