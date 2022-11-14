UK: Iran sanctions target those responsible for human rights violations
Britain's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Monday a new round of sanctions on Iranian officials was focussed on those responsible for "heinous human rights violations".
"Together with our partners, we have sent a clear message to the Iranian regime - the violent crackdown on protests must stop and freedom of expression must be respected," Cleverly said in a statement.
