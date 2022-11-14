Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court again spurns challenge to gun 'bump stock' ban

14-11-2022
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away another challenge to a federal ban imposed under former President Donald Trump on devices called "bump stocks" that enable a semi-automatic weapon to fire like a machine gun.

The justices declined to review an appeal by a group of firearms dealers and individuals in Minnesota, Texas and Kentucky after a lower court rejected their argument that the government had violated the U.S. Constitution's Fifth Amendment "takings clause" by effectively taking their private property without just compensation.

