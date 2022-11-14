U.S. Supreme Court again spurns challenge to gun 'bump stock' ban
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-11-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 20:07 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away another challenge to a federal ban imposed under former President Donald Trump on devices called "bump stocks" that enable a semi-automatic weapon to fire like a machine gun.
The justices declined to review an appeal by a group of firearms dealers and individuals in Minnesota, Texas and Kentucky after a lower court rejected their argument that the government had violated the U.S. Constitution's Fifth Amendment "takings clause" by effectively taking their private property without just compensation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- The U.S. Supreme Court
- U.S. Constitution's
- Texas
- Minnesota
- Kentucky
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Elon Musk comments on whether Donald Trump will return to Twitter
Biden says Florida's DeSantis is 'Donald Trump incarnate'
Donald Trump appeals New York court order for watchdog at company
Donald Trump to announce third White House run by Nov 14: New York Times report
"Will make big announcement on Nov 15," says former US President Donald Trump