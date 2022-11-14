Europeans have delivered weapons and equipment worth 8 bln euros to Kyiv, EU says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-11-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 21:58 IST
The European Union and its member states have provided weapons and military equipment worth at least eight billion euros ($8.27 billion) to Ukraine, the bloc's top diplomat said on Monday.
This sum amounts to about 45% of what the United States has supplied to Kyiv, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters after a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels.
($1 = 0.9677 euros)
