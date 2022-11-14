BRIEF-White House Preparing To Ask For $10 Bln In Public Health Funds By Year's End - Washington Post

Nov 14 (Reuters) -

* WHITE HOUSE PREPARING TO ASK FOR $10 BILLION IN PUBLIC HEALTH FUNDS - WASHINGTON POST Source text : http://bit.ly/3hHrqfs

