BRIEF-White House Preparing To Ask For $10 Bln In Public Health Funds By Year's End - Washington Post
Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 22:22 IST
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
* WHITE HOUSE PREPARING TO ASK FOR $10 BILLION IN PUBLIC HEALTH FUNDS - WASHINGTON POST Source text : http://bit.ly/3hHrqfs
Also Read: Keystone Realtors' Rs 635 crore-IPO to open on Nov 14
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nov 14
Advertisement