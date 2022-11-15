Left Menu

Israeli defence minister says U.S. move to investigate Al Jazeera journalist's killing 'serious mistake'

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-11-2022 02:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 02:44 IST
  • Israel

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday that Israel will not cooperate with any external investigation into the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Local media reported that the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched an investigation into the killing of the Palestinian-American reporter, who was fatally shot while covering an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin in May.

"The U.S. Justice Ministry's decision to investigate the unfortunate death of Shireen Abu Akleh is a serious mistake," Gantz said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

