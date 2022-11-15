Left Menu

ULFA(I) takes responsibility for ambush on Army in Assam

The Protest Day of ULFAI marks the launch of Operation Bajrang against the militant outfit by the Army in 1990.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 15-11-2022 09:42 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 09:42 IST
ULFA(I) takes responsibility for ambush on Army in Assam
  • Country:
  • India

The proscribed ULFA(Independent) outfit on Tuesday took responsibility for an ambush on an Army patrol party in Assam's Tinsukia district on the previous day, in which security forces have claimed that at least one militant was injured.

The insurgent outfit, in an emailed media statement, said that the ambush, codenamed 'Operation Lakhipathar', was undertaken to mark 'Protest Day', which the militant organisation observes on November 28. During an area domination exercise, the Army team was ambushed on the Pengeri-Digboi Road in Barpathar area on Monday morning.

The militants exploded an IED on the leading mine protected vehicle (MPV), and fired around 20-30 rounds.

The Army has claimed that it has not suffered any damage except for a punctured tyre, and in retaliatory firing, at least one ULFA(I) cadre was ''seriously injured as was apparent from splattered blood stains found in the forest area''.

A joint operation with state police was launched in the area immediately after the incident, with tracker dogs and specialised equipment pressed into service, but no further contact with militants could be established, an Army spokesperson said.

The fleeing militants have left behind a remote device, batteries, wires and food, he said.

ULFA(I), on the other hand, claimed that the attack led to damage of the MPV and injuries to several security personnel.

The militant organisation did not mention about any injury to its cadres. The 'Protest Day' of ULFA(I) marks the launch of 'Operation Bajrang' against the militant outfit by the Army in 1990.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022