Left Menu

France's Macron and China's Xi want de-escalation in Ukraine conflict - Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday agreed it was urgent to de-escalate the conflict in Ukraine and reaffirmed their position on preventing the use of nuclear arms there, the French Presidency said.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-11-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 13:47 IST
France's Macron and China's Xi want de-escalation in Ukraine conflict - Elysee
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday agreed it was urgent to de-escalate the conflict in Ukraine and reaffirmed their position on preventing the use of nuclear arms there, the French Presidency said. "The two heads of state reaffirmed their commitment to respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and agreed it was urgent to de-escalate (the conflict)," the Elysee Palace statement said after the two leaders met at the G20 summit in Bali.

Xi said that China and France should deepen cooperation and promote progress in traditional areas, but should also respect each other's core interests and major concerns, Chinese state media reported. China also hoped France can provide a fairer, more just and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies in France, Xi told Macron.

Close cooperation between France and China was key to overcoming the consequences of the war in Ukraine, Macron said earlier on Twitter. "Ending escalation and facing the consequences of the war in Ukraine, supporting the most vulnerable economies, decarbonizing our economies and acting to protect bio-diversity: France and China are determined," Macron wrote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022