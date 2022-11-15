G20 Summit: What you need to know now

Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) nations were considering a draft resolution in which most members strongly condemn the war in Ukraine and stress it is exacerbating fragilities in the global economy, diplomats said. As the talks opened, host Indonesia made a plea for unity and concrete action to mend the global economy despite deep rifts over Ukraine.

RUSSIA AND UKRAINE * Zelenskiy called on G20 leaders at the summit, including U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, to adopt a 10-point peace formula and end the war "justly and on the basis of the UN Charter and international law".

* Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who headed the Russian delegation to the summit, remained in the room while Zelenskiy spoke, delegates said. * The United States expects the G20 to condemn Russia's war in Ukraine and its impact on the global economy at the conclusion of a leaders' meeting in Bali, a U.S. official said.

LEADERS' POSITIONS AND PLANS * British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak extended his support for Ukraine at the G20 while confirming a long-planned order for warships from BAE Systems.

* Europe will engage with China but needs to "rebalance" the relationship to avoid becoming too reliant on the country for areas like innovative technology, European Council President Charles Michel said. * Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol are due to hold bilateral meetings with Xi on Tuesday. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to meet Xi on Thursday on the sidelines of an APEC summit in Thailand.

* Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is also attending the summit. He is due to visit other Asian states, state media said, without giving details. * Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has cancelled meetings he was due to have at the summit after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement on his Facebook page.

BIDEN AND XI * U.S. President Joe Biden said he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had held blunt talks on the eve of the G20 on an array of issues including Taiwan and North Korea. It was their first in-person meeting since Biden became president.

* Xi called Taiwan the "first red line" that must not be crossed in U.S.-China relations, Chinese state media said. Biden said U.S. policy on Taiwan was unchanged. * Biden said he had told Xi that Beijing has an obligation to try to talk North Korea out of resuming nuclear testing.

* Biden said the two sides set up a mechanism for more frequent communications and that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would travel to China to follow up on discussions. "I think we understand each other," Biden said. * The two leaders agreed to allow senior officials to renew communication on climate, debt relief and other issues, the White House said after they spoke, offering a boost to behind-schedule negotiations at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

