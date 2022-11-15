G20 Summit: What you need to know now

Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) nations were considering a draft resolution in which most members strongly condemn the war in Ukraine and stress it is exacerbating fragilities in the global economy, diplomats said. As the talks opened, host Indonesia made a plea for unity and concrete action to mend the global economy despite deep rifts over Ukraine.

RUSSIA AND UKRAINE * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on G20 leaders at the summit, including U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, to adopt a 10-point peace formula and end the war "justly and on the basis of the UN Charter and international law".

* Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who headed the Russian delegation to the summit, remained in the room while Zelenskiy spoke over a videolink, delegates said. Lavrov later met U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres. * French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed it was urgent to de-escalate the conflict in Ukraine and reaffirmed their position on preventing the use of nuclear arms there, the French Presidency said.

* The United States expects the G20 to condemn Russia's war in Ukraine and its impact on the global economy, a U.S. official said. LEADERS' MEETINGS

* Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Joe Biden discussed bilateral relations, including trade and security issues, on the sidelines of the G20 summit, the Turkish presidency said. * Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he discussed trade, consular and human rights issues in a meeting with China's Xi, the first meeting between leaders of the two countries since 2016.

* British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that he hoped the two nations could work together to help stabilise energy markets, a spokesperson for Sunak said. * Europe will engage with China but needs to "rebalance" the relationship to avoid becoming too reliant on the country for areas like innovative technology, European Council President Charles Michel said.

* Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has cancelled his meetings after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement on his Facebook page. BIDEN AND XI

* Biden said he and Xi held blunt talks on the eve of the G20 on an array of issues including Taiwan and North Korea. It was their first in-person meeting since Biden became president. * Xi called Taiwan the "first red line" that must not be crossed in U.S.-China relations, Chinese state media said. Biden said U.S. policy on Taiwan was unchanged.

* Biden said he had told Xi that Beijing has an obligation to try to talk North Korea out of resuming nuclear testing. * The two leaders agreed to allow senior officials to renew communication on climate, debt relief and other issues, the White House said.

