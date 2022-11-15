Russia's operation in Ukraine is now a defensive one - Western official
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-11-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 16:34 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Russia is now engaged in a defensive operation in Ukraine following its withdrawal from the southern city of Kherson, a Western official said on Tuesday.
"It's clear that for now, the Russia occupation of Ukraine is a defensive operation," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Western Balkans leaders to sign deals on closer integration in Berlin
Germany's cabinet approves accelerated coal exit by 2030 in western state
Western official says Putin weakened by war but unlikely to exit Kremlin anytime soon
Western official says Putin weakened by war but unlikely to exit Kremlin anytime soon
Russia says Western media trying to stir Gulf tensions