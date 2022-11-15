Left Menu

Canada's Bitvo ends acquisition deal with bankrupt crypto exchange FTX

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 16:47 IST
Canada's Bitvo ends acquisition deal with bankrupt crypto exchange FTX
Representative image
Canadian crypto exchange Bitvo said on Tuesday it had terminated its deal to be bought by FTX, which filed for bankruptcy last week.

Bitvo also said it had no material exposure to FTX or any of its affiliates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

