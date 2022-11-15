Canada's Bitvo ends acquisition deal with bankrupt crypto exchange FTX
Updated: 15-11-2022
Canadian crypto exchange Bitvo said on Tuesday it had terminated its deal to be bought by FTX, which filed for bankruptcy last week.
Bitvo also said it had no material exposure to FTX or any of its affiliates.
