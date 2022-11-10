China calls Canadian minister's remarks contrary to fact
Updated: 10-11-2022
China's foreign ministry said on Thursday it had launched "stern representations" against Canada following the foreign minister's description of the Asian nation as an "increasingly disruptive, global power".
"The relevant remarks by the Canadian side contravene the facts, are filled with ideological bias, and shamelessly interfere in the internal affairs of China," foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a regular media briefing.
