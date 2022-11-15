China will deepen cooperation with Argentina on agriculture, energy - Xi
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-11-2022 17:45 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 17:05 IST
- China
China's president Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that China will deepen cooperation with Argentina in areas including agriculture, energy, infrastructure and aviation, state broadcaster CCTV said.
Xi made the above remarks during his bilateral meeting with Argentina president Fernandez at G20 summit.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
