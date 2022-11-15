Left Menu

Sides still discussing extending Ukraine grain-export deal -U.N.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 17:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A U.N spokesperson said on Tuesday that the sides are still discussing extending a deal allowing Ukraine grain exports in the Black Sea and, with a deadline looming on Saturday, there is nothing clear to announce now.

"Discussions on the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative with all parties are ongoing at various levels. We do not have something to announce at this stage," said Ismini Palla, U.N. spokesperson for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, in Istanbul.

The initial deal agreed by Russia and Ukraine and brokered by Turkey and the United Nations is set to expire on Nov. 19 but can be extended if all sides agree.

