Left Menu

VHP makes fresh pitch for central law against illegal conversion after SC flags concern over the issue

The Centre must bring in a law against illegal religious conversion at the earliest, the Vishva Hindu Parishad demanded on Tuesday, a day after the Supreme Court warned of a difficult situation ahead if proselytisation through deception, allurement and intimidation is not stopped.Various incidents and commissions formed on this subject so far have concluded that illegal conversion is a threat to the fundamental right to religious freedom and national security as well, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain said in a statement.The judiciary had in many cases earlier also stressed the need for a central law on illegal conversion.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 17:27 IST
VHP makes fresh pitch for central law against illegal conversion after SC flags concern over the issue
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre must bring in a law against "illegal" religious conversion at the earliest, the Vishva Hindu Parishad demanded on Tuesday, a day after the Supreme Court warned of a "difficult situation" ahead if proselytisation through deception, allurement and intimidation is not stopped.

Various incidents and commissions formed on this subject so far have concluded that illegal conversion is a threat to the fundamental right to religious freedom and national security as well, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain said in a statement.

"The judiciary had in many cases earlier also stressed the need for a central law on illegal conversion…. It is the need of the hour that a central legislation should be brought in forthwith to rid India of the problem of illegal conversions," he said.

At present, such a law has been enacted in just eight states to stop illegal conversion while the problem is nationwide, he added.

Underlining that forced religious conversion may pose a danger to national security and impinge on the religious freedom of citizens, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to step in and make sincere efforts to tackle the ''serious'' issue ''The issue with respect to the alleged conversion of religion, if it is found to be correct and true, is a very serious issue which may ultimately affect the security of the nation as well as the freedom of religion and conscience of the citizens.

''Therefore, it is better that the Union government may make their stand clear and file counter on what steps can be taken by Union and/or others to curb such forced conversion, maybe by force, allurement or fraudulent means,'' a bench of justices M R Shah and Hima Kohli said.

The VHP has been demanding the enactment of a central law to curb illegal religious conversion for long. Last year in December, the RSS affiliate launched a nationwide campaign against religious conversion.

"The VHP has also passed resolutions on this subject several times. Illegal conversion not only poses a threat to national security but also to social harmony," the outfit's joint general secretary said.

''After Independence, all the commissions set up to examine the issue of illegal conversion had a clear opinion that a central law must be made to stop it," he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022