Italy's Meloni discusses Ukraine, China in G20 meeting with Biden

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 15-11-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 17:33 IST
Giorgia Meloni (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Italy's new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed continued support for Ukraine, stability in the Mediterranean and the Indo-Pacific regions and ties with China in her first meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, her office said on Tuesday.

The bilateral meeting, taking place on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, also focused on the solidity of the Transatlantic alliance and cooperation on global challenges such as economic growth and security, according to a statement.

"Meloni and Biden reaffirmed the deep and lasting ties between our two Nations and the strong interest in further strengthening the partnership in the numerous areas of mutual interest," the Italian leader's office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

