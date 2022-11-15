Left Menu

'Tendu' leaves worth Rs 2 crore seized off TN, fishermen held

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-11-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 18:21 IST
representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Over 100 bags containing 2.8 tonne of 'tendu' (East Indian ebony) leaves worth Rs 2 crore were seized near the Gulf of Mannar, said the Coast Guard here on Tuesday.

Acting on inputs, the Coast Guard ship 'Vajra' intercepted four boats - two belonging to India and the other two to Sri Lanka - off Tamil Nadu coast on Monday. A check revealed the boats to have been engaged in smuggling of the leaves that are used for 'beedis' (leaf-wrapped cigarettes).

The fishermen in the boats belonging to Lanka, upon seeing the Coast Guard, tried to flee but were apprehended near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

A total of 104 bags was confiscated, a release said.

The four boats were taken to the harbour in Thoothukudi and the fishermen handed over to the authorities concerned for legal action, the release said.

