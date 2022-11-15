Left Menu

Delhi HC grants police protection to newlywed couple facing threat from woman's family

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 18:59 IST
Delhi HC grants police protection to newlywed couple facing threat from woman's family
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted police protection to a newlywed couple who got married against the wishes of her parents and were facing threats from the woman's family.

After the couple's wedding, the woman was forcibly kept in Rajasthan by her family, after which her husband approached the high court seeking a direction to produce her.

On the court's direction, Delhi Police produced the woman before the bench here.

A bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Amit Sharma allowed the habeas corpus petition filed by the man and said the woman was at liberty to reside with her husband at their matrimonial home.

The high court directed the police to ''ensure the safety and security of the newlywed couple and ensure that the couple is allowed to live peacefully without any let or hindrance from any member of … (the woman's) family''.

A habeas corpus petition is filed seeking direction to produce a person who is missing or illegally detained.

The court was hearing the man's petition seeking a direction to the authorities to release his newlywed wife from the forced captivity of her family and to issue further directions to them not to interfere in their ''peaceful married life''.

When the woman was brought to the court, the bench interacted with her and she clearly stated that she had married the man of her own free will on September 6 at the Arya Samaj Mandir in Dwarka here.

She told the court that she was forcibly taken away by her father and cousin to Sikar in Rajasthan under coercion and expressed a desire to be reunited with her husband and reside together at her matrimonial home.

She also urged the court to provide them with security as they faced threats from her family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022