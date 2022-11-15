Left Menu

Trudeau spoke with China's Xi about 'interference', Ukraine - Canada govt source

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 15-11-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 20:31 IST
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday for about 10 minutes on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, a Canadian government source said.

During the conversation, Trudeau raised the issue of Chinese "interference activities" in Canada, the source said, which is likely a reference to recent reports that China allegedly meddled in the 2019 election and to the arrest of an alleged Chinese spy on Monday.

