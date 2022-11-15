Left Menu

U.S. strongly condemns Russia missile attacks on Ukraine -White House's Sullivan

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-11-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 21:46 IST
The United States strongly condemned Russia's missile attacks on Ukraine on Tuesday, saying they appear to have hit residential buildings the capital of Kyiv and elsewhere in the country, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

"It is not lost on us that, as world leaders meet at the G20 in Bali to discuss the issues of significant importance to the lives and livelihoods of people around the world, Russia again threatens those lives and destroys Ukraine’s critical infrastructure," Sullivan said in a statement. "These Russian strikes will serve to only deepen the concerns among the G-20 about the destabilizing impact of Putin’s war."

