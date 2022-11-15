U.S. issues more Iran and Russia related sanctions -website
The United States has issued another round of Iran and Russia related sanctions, according to a notice posted to the U.S. Department of Treasury website on Tuesday.
The latest sanctions target three entities and two individuals, including several aviation-related entities and two people linked to the Russia-backed Wagner Group of mercenaries, the Treasury website said.
