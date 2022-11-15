Left Menu

U.S. issues more Iran and Russia related sanctions -website

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-11-2022 23:59 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 23:59 IST
The United States has issued another round of Iran and Russia related sanctions, according to a notice posted to the U.S. Department of Treasury website on Tuesday.

The latest sanctions target three entities and two individuals, including several aviation-related entities and two people linked to the Russia-backed Wagner Group of mercenaries, the Treasury website said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

