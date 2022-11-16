Left Menu

Multi-agency sea vigil exercise begins in Goa

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-11-2022 00:03 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 00:03 IST
Multi-agency sea vigil exercise begins in Goa
  • Country:
  • India

The multi-agency military exercise – Sea Vigil 22 – began in Goa on Tuesday, a senior Naval official said.

The exercise covering India's 7,516 km-long coastline and exclusive economic zone aims at checking the preparedness of various agencies to deal with any eventualities and bolster overall maritime security.

This is the third edition of the exercise that was conceptualised in 2018 to validate various measures that have been instituted towards enhancing maritime security following the Mumbai terror attack in 2008.

“The exercise is planned over the next two days to establish a robust coastal defence and coastal security set-up alongside all the Central and state security agencies,” the Indian Navy spokesperson said.

Vessels of the Indian Naval and the Coast Guard along with aerial assets were deployed along the coast for a layered security setup. Goa state security police and Fisheries Department, along with CISF and Customs, are patrolling closer to the coast and maintaining an up-to-date maritime domain awareness, he added.

“Also, security audits of high-value assets and points are being undertaken during the exercise by various agencies to improve and enhance security setup along the Goa coast,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global
3
US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1....

 United States
4
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022