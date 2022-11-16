Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Russian missiles hit Poland in 'significant escalation' of conflict

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Russian missiles hit Poland, a NATO country, in what he said was a "significant escalation" of the conflict.

Russian missiles hit Poland," Zelenskiy said, according to a text accompanying his nightly video address. He did not provide evidence of the strikes.

"The longer Russia feels impunity, the more threats there will be to anyone within reach of Russian missiles. To fire missiles at NATO territory! This is a Russian missile attack on collective security! This is a very significant escalation. We must act," Zelenskiy said.

