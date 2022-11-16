Canada in contact with partners after explosion in Poland - foreign ministry spokesperson
Canada is aware of an explosion in Poland that killed two people and that the United States is investigating unconfirmed reports that the blast was caused by stray Russia missiles.
"We are monitoring the situation, and we are in contact with Poland and other partners on this," said Adrien Blanchard, a spokesman for Canada's foreign ministry.
