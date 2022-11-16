Czech lawmakers back resolution calling Russian government 'terrorist'

Czech lower house lawmakers approved a resolution on Tuesday to designate "the current Russian regime as terrorist", condemning attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure and refusing to recognise Russia's claims to have annexed regions of eastern and southern Ukraine. The vote was taken before a report of a blast in NATO member Poland. Western allies said they were investigating but could not confirm a report it resulted from stray Russian missiles. Russia's defence ministry denied Russian weapons were involved.

CTK news agency reported 129 of 156 lawmakers present supported the resolution. Ukraine's parliament chief Russian Stefanchuk thanked the Czech house after the vote.

The Czech Republic has been a strong backer of Ukraine in its fight against the invasion by Russian forces that began in February. "If Poland confirms that the missiles also hit its territory, this will be a further escalation by Russia," Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Twitter. "We stand firmly behind our EU and NATO ally."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)