Left Menu

Czech lawmakers back resolution calling Russian government 'terrorist'

Czech lower house lawmakers approved a resolution on Tuesday to designate "the current Russian regime as terrorist", condemning attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure and refusing to recognise Russia's claims to have annexed regions of eastern and southern Ukraine. Western allies said they were investigating but could not confirm a report it resulted from stray Russian missiles.

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 16-11-2022 03:48 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 03:48 IST
Czech lawmakers back resolution calling Russian government 'terrorist'
  • Country:
  • Czech Republic

Czech lower house lawmakers approved a resolution on Tuesday to designate "the current Russian regime as terrorist", condemning attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure and refusing to recognise Russia's claims to have annexed regions of eastern and southern Ukraine. The vote was taken before a report of a blast in NATO member Poland. Western allies said they were investigating but could not confirm a report it resulted from stray Russian missiles. Russia's defence ministry denied Russian weapons were involved.

CTK news agency reported 129 of 156 lawmakers present supported the resolution. Ukraine's parliament chief Russian Stefanchuk thanked the Czech house after the vote.

The Czech Republic has been a strong backer of Ukraine in its fight against the invasion by Russian forces that began in February. "If Poland confirms that the missiles also hit its territory, this will be a further escalation by Russia," Prime Minister Petr Fiala said on Twitter. "We stand firmly behind our EU and NATO ally."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global
4
US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1....

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022