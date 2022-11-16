Bulgarian President says blast in Poland demands clarification
A blast in Poland that killed two people is "unacceptable" and requires an immediate clarification and adequate measures, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said early on Wednesday. The United States and Western allies said they were investigating but could not confirm a report that the blast in a Polish village near the border with Ukraine on Tuesday resulted from stray Russian missiles.
- Country:
- Bulgaria
A blast in Poland that killed two people is "unacceptable" and requires an immediate clarification and adequate measures, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said early on Wednesday. "The incident in Poland that resulted in the loss of human life is unacceptable, poses a risk of destabilisation of the entire region and for expanding the territorial scope of Russia's war against Ukraine," Radev said in a statement.
"An immediate clarification of this dangerous case is needed and taking of adequate measures," he said. The United States and Western allies said they were investigating but could not confirm a report that the blast in a Polish village near the border with Ukraine on Tuesday resulted from stray Russian missiles. Russia's defence ministry denied it.
ALSO READ
Poland lays razor wire on border with Russia's Kaliningrad
Poland to build razor-wire fence on border with Russia's Kaliningrad
Poland to build razor-wire fence on border with Russia's Kaliningrad
Poland building wall along border with Russia's Kaliningrad
Poland lays razor wire on border with Russia's Kaliningrad