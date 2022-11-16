Left Menu

Bulgarian President says blast in Poland demands clarification

A blast in Poland that killed two people is "unacceptable" and requires an immediate clarification and adequate measures, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said early on Wednesday. The United States and Western allies said they were investigating but could not confirm a report that the blast in a Polish village near the border with Ukraine on Tuesday resulted from stray Russian missiles.

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 16-11-2022 04:57 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 04:57 IST
A blast in Poland that killed two people is "unacceptable" and requires an immediate clarification and adequate measures, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said early on Wednesday. "The incident in Poland that resulted in the loss of human life is unacceptable, poses a risk of destabilisation of the entire region and for expanding the territorial scope of Russia's war against Ukraine," Radev said in a statement.

"An immediate clarification of this dangerous case is needed and taking of adequate measures," he said. The United States and Western allies said they were investigating but could not confirm a report that the blast in a Polish village near the border with Ukraine on Tuesday resulted from stray Russian missiles. Russia's defence ministry denied it.

