S.Korea, Saudi Arabia aim to set up meeting of leaders -Newsis
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 16-11-2022 11:48 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 11:46 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea and Saudi Arabia are arranging a possible meeting between President Yoon Suk-yeol and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who is due to visit Seoul this week, the Newsis news agency said on Wednesday.
A South Korean presidential official said discussions for such a meeting were in the "final stage," the South Korean agency said.
