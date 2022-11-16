Left Menu

G20 declaration says leaders deplores Russian aggression against Ukraine

Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies made a declaration on Wednesday saying they "deplore in the strongest terms" Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The declaration said "most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy." It was approved by all members of the G20 bloc, three diplomatic sources told Reuters. A German delegate said it was adopted without any changes from a draft released on Tuesday.

Reuters | Bali | Updated: 16-11-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 12:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@g20org)
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A German delegate said it was adopted without any changes from a draft released on Tuesday. The declaration said there were "other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions".

International law must be upheld and the threat of the use of nuclear weapons was inadmissible, the leaders said in the declaration, while welcoming the Black Sea grain initiative. It also said members' central banks would continue to appropriately calibrate the pace of monetary policy tightening while being mindful of the need to limit "cross-country spillovers."

Members reaffirmed their commitment to avoid excessive exchange-rate volatility while recognising that "many currencies have moved significantly" this year.

