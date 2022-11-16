G20 Summit: What you need to know now

Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies declared on Wednesday that they "deplore in the strongest terms" Russia's aggression against Ukraine. The leaders also said their central banks would continue to calibrate the pace of monetary policy tightening, while being mindful of the need to limit "cross-country spillovers".

UKRAINE AND RUSSIA * The missile that killed two people in Poland was probably not fired from Russia, U.S. President Joe Biden said after an emergency meeting of NATO leaders called to discuss what Poland called a strike by a Russia-made projectile.

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on earlier on G20 leaders to adopt a 10-point peace formula. * Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who headed the Russian delegation to the summit in the absence of President Vladimir Putin, condemned "politicisation" of the meeting.

* French President Emmanuel Macron and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed it was urgent to de-escalate the conflict in Ukraine and reaffirmed their position on preventing the use of nuclear arms there, the French Presidency said. * United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had a "very frank and open discussion" on the Black Sea grain deal with Lavrov.

LEADERS' MEETINGS * Biden said Britain was America's closest ally and closest friend, during his first meeting with Rishi Sunak since he became British prime minister.

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met for two hours with China's central bank governor, Yi Gang, at the summit, a U.S. treasury official said, adding that their talks had a "frank, constructive, and positive tone". * Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised "serious concerns" over suspected domestic interference by China in his first talks with President Xi on Tuesday in more than three years, a Canadian government source said.

* India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed global and regional developments in a meeting with Biden and also exchanged courtesies with China's Xi at the end of a dinner in the first such meeting since deadly border clashes in mid-2020. * South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called for China to play a bigger role in reining in North Korea's nuclear and missile provocations, his office said, after talks with Xi.

* Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Xi signalled they would seek to move past years of disagreements after the first formal meeting between leaders of their countries since 2016. The meeting was a step to normalising ties but would not bring an Australian defence policy shift, diplomats said. * Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Biden discussed bilateral relations, including trade and security issues, the Turkish presidency said.

