Indonesia hands G20 presidency to India
Reuters | Bali | Updated: 16-11-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 12:31 IST
Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday officially handed over the G20 presidency to India at the end of a summit of the bloc's leaders in Bali.
The Group of 20 major economies adopted a joint leaders' declaration and produced other partnerships, Jokowi, as the president is known, said.
