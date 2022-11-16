China, Japan will properly handle differences -foreign ministry
China and Japan will properly handle differences and build a bilateral relationship in accordance with the new era, Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Wednesday.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, Japan's top government spokesman said, for talks that come as tensions in Asia have risen regarding Taiwan and North Korea.
