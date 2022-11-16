Left Menu

Biden said Ukraine air defence missile responsible for Poland blast - NATO source

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 15:06 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden told G7 and NATO partners that a missile blast in Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile, a NATO source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The blast raised global alarm that the Ukraine conflict could spill into neighbouring countries.

