Biden said Ukraine air defence missile responsible for Poland blast - NATO source
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 15:06 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden told G7 and NATO partners that a missile blast in Poland was caused by a Ukrainian air defence missile, a NATO source told Reuters on Wednesday.
The blast raised global alarm that the Ukraine conflict could spill into neighbouring countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
